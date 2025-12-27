Rasmus Hojlund celebrates a goal for Napoli (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund is clearly enjoying life at Napoli after joining them on loan from Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Denmark international struggled to find his feet at Old Trafford, and he’s far from the only player to face that problem in recent times as the Red Devils’ project has been poorly managed and failed to get the best out of its top talents.

At Napoli, however, Hojlund looks back to his best, and he now has a trophy to show for it as Antonio Conte’s side celebrated winning the Supercoppa Italiana on Monday.

Hojlund took the opportunity to aim a dig at Man United with the Instagram post below, which he captioned: “What a great decision looks like.”

With any luck, Hojlund will likely get the chance to enjoy further success with the reigning Serie A champions as they remain in this year’s title race, as well as the Champions League and Coppa Italia.

How Napoli are set up for success – on and off the pitch

Napoli’s recent success, with two Serie A titles in the last three years, has been a long time coming after some smart investments in the transfer market, which, as is so often the case, has been aided by the work done behind the scenes to boost the club’s finances.

This summer saw smart signings like Hojlund and Kevin De Bruyne joining, while Aurelio de Laurentiis was also able to keep hold of the invaluable Conte as manager.

Meanwhile, the club also navigated increasingly challenging rules in Italy about betting company sponsors on shirts, as they agreed a deal with bet365 Scores.

You’ll no doubt be familiar with bet365 as one of the many sites with casino offers selected by Casinos.com, but they also have a site dedicated to football results, stats, and facts, which has allowed Napoli to agree a partnership with them.

What next for Napoli?

The Naples outfit continue to find innovative ways to grow, and deals like this one could be crucial for the success of Italian football as a whole.

Back in 2018, a law was passed banning gambling companies from sponsorship deals with Italian football clubs, which led to losses of around €80-100m annually, totalling around €700m over three years for many teams.

Some of the great Italian sides, such as AC Milan and Juventus, are not the competitive forces they once were, but Napoli are perhaps showing the way forwards.

With a path towards greater financial security, and Conte building a squad with a blend of youth and experience, the future looks very bright for Napoli both at home and in Europe.