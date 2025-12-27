"He looks like..." - Rio Ferdinand makes big prediction about recent Man United signing

Senne Lammens and Rio Ferdinand (Photo by Michael Regan, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has made the bold claim that he expects Senne Lammens to carry on as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for the next ten years.

The Belgian shot-stopper has performed well since joining Man Utd in the summer, and his form will be relief for fans after a few years of dire displays from Andre Onana.

A signing like Lammens was badly needed after Onana’s struggles at Old Trafford, so it’s no surprise to see Ferdinand heaping big praise onto the 23-year-old.

Rio Ferdinand on Senne Lammens’ big future with Manchester United

“Do you know what, Lammens is a solid addition to this squad,” Ferdinand said on a live YouTube video yesterday, as quoted by the Metro.

“He’s going to be Manchester United’s keeper for the next ten years, no doubt.

“He is as solid as a rock. No frills, just gets it done. Look, you need him to come out to claim it on the edge of his six-yard box, he comes and just takes one through bodies, beautiful to see.

“You want a solid keeper, you know where he’s going to be.”

He added: “When you get to the football pitch you’d be going, ‘you know what, I hope he’s behind me’, he looks like one of those.”

Lammens solves United’s goalkeeping woes

David de Gea was United’s number one for 12 years, but it’s fair to say his last year or two with the club were not as good as much of the rest of his career there.

De Gea had started to make some mistakes which led to sloppy goals, and in the end fans will likely have backed the decision to replace him with Onana.

The Cameroon international had impressed at former club Inter Milan, but he quite quickly looked out of his depth with MUFC.

Lammens, however, has settled in instantly and looks like the calm presence needed for Ruben Amorim’s side in that position.