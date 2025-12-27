Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney rumoured to be dating former Chelsea star

Sydney Sweeney and Christian Pulisic (Photo by Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Getty Images)

Hollywood actress Sydney Sweeney is rumoured to be dating former Chelsea star Christian Pulisic, according to speculation in the Italian press.

Pulisic, currently at AC Milan, is a USA international and a huge name in his home country, so it could be that he’s been mixing with some other celebrities and it’s led to him hooking up with Sweeney.

The 28-year-old, who has starred in The White Lotus and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, is certainly a real catch, but there has so far not been any confirmation of the relationship from either her or Pulisic.

Pulisic has previously been dating golfer Alexa Melton, and since the Milan attacker tends to keep his personal life pretty private, it’s not entirely clear if that relationship has ended or not.

Sweeney, meanwhile, has also only recently got out of a serious long-term relationship, as she was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino from 2022 until their separation earlier this year.

It’s not clear if she would move on that quickly to dating someone else, but speculation does seem to be mounting that she and Pulisic are romantically involved.

We’ve seen a fair few power couples in football down the years, most notably David and Victoria Beckham, but we’ll have to see if this big story proves to be genuine or not.

For now, Pulisic is continuing to impress on the pitch for Milan, having previously struggled during his spell at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old has nine goals and three assists in all competitions for the Serie A giants so far this season.