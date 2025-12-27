(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing a sensational move to bring Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka in the January transfer window.

Spurs had been among the clubs pushing to sign Antoine Semenyo, but after the forward rejected a move to north London in favour of joining Manchester City, Frank has been forced to switch focus to alternative targets.

Frank is desperate to turn things around at Spurs after a difficult start to his managerial career at the North London club.

Despite the shaky start, it is said that the Tottenham board are ready to back him, with a significant transfer budget set aside for the winter transfer window.

Several names have been linked with a move. Manchester City’s Savinho is strongly linked with a move to the London club while another Man City star Omar Marmoush has also been linked with Spurs.

And now, Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka has been linked with a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leon Goretzka agent in talks with Tottenham over January move

According to respected Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Leon Goretzka’s agent is already in contact with Tottenham regarding a potential surprise switch during the winter window.

While discussing Fenerbahce’s interest in a central midfielder, Sabuncuoğlu revealed that Goretzka fits the profile being targeted by multiple clubs and confirmed Tottenham’s involvement in early discussions.

Speaking about Fenerbahce’s interest in the midfielder, he said: “Domenico Tedesco doesn’t want a low-profile number 8. He’s looking for a strong, powerful, dominant, and high-profile name he can hand the starting shirt to.

“The candidates are clear, but there’s no definitive situation with any name. In terms of playing style, a player in the Goretzka mold is wanted.

“Goretzka’s agent is in talks with Tottenham, if Bayern lets him go.”

The report suggests that any move would depend heavily on Bayern Munich’s willingness to sanction a departure, but Spurs appear to be monitoring the situation closely.

Leon Goretzka would be a great signing for Spurs

Goretzka has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich since joining the club, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most complete midfielders.

The Germany international has made nearly 290 appearances for Bayern, scoring 46 goals and providing 48 assists, while playing a key role in one of the most dominant eras in the club’s history.

During his time in Munich, Goretzka has helped Bayern win six Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups, two German Cups, the Champions League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

His versatility is arguably his most attractive trait. Goretzka is comfortable operating across multiple midfield roles and has even filled in defensively when required:

Position Appearances Goals Assists Central Midfield 292 43 40 Defensive Midfield 79 11 18 Attacking Midfield 50 13 10 Right Midfield 26 3 2 Left Midfield 14 1 1 Centre-Back 2 – 1 Left-Back 1 – –

Leon Goretzka career statistics by position (via Transfermarkt)

Goretzka has previously been linked with a move to Manchester United, and it is no surprise that elite clubs continue to circle given his experience, athleticism and winning mentality.

A January arrival at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium would inject leadership, physicality and trophy-winning pedigree into Frank’s midfield, qualities that could be crucial if Spurs are to engineer a strong second-half revival.

Whether Tottenham can successfully sign one of their most decorated players remains to be seen, but the link alone underlines the scale of ambition behind Spurs’ January transfer plans.