Wolves poised to lose more players after Jorgen Strand Larsen

Wolves will be busy in January. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It has been a dreadful season for Wolves, and in January, things could be about to get worse for Rob Edwards’ squad. There are plans for signings to be made, but players already at Molineux could also be on their way out.

Jorgen Strand Larsen could be one of those, with the striker wanted by West Ham. However, he may not be the only one that clubs comes for when the transfer window opens in a few days’ time.

Wolves fear January offers for key players

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that a number of important Wolves players could leave the club, either in January or in the summer.

“Wolves are expecting bids for their major players. Let’s be honest, it looks like they will be relegated and it would take a miracle for them to stay up, so there is the view that they could sell in January to get the most money. That could mean clubs make moves for these players when the window opens, maybe to get ahead of any other interest in them.

“I think Wolves will be reluctant to do that because if they are going to stay up they’ll need to keep all of their best players to make sure of it. If or when they go down, teams always want to keep hold of their best players, but it’s rarely possible because of the financial side of things. Plus, the players won’t want to stick around in the Championship if they know they’ve got options at a higher level and in the Premier League.

“So if they go down, that will be the case, and until then it’s uncertain about what will happen in January and if teams will look to take advantage, but they’ll be prepared for that.”

Who could leave Wolves in January?

In recent weeks, there has been transfer interest shown in the likes of David Moller Wolfe, Andre and Joao Gomes. It could be terrible news for Wolves if they were to leave, but it would be no surprise if deals were done, given that Premier League relegation seems inevitable.