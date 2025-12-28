Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, talks to the media (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder James McAtee in the coming months.

The England Under-21 captain has performed quite well in the Premier League, with notable appearances for the likes of Manchester City and Nottingham Forest. However, the 23-year-old has not been a regular starter for the Premier League club. McAtee has started just once in the league this season.

James McAtee set for a move?

Naturally, there has been speculations surrounding his future. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Chelsea and Leeds United are prepared to sign the player. Nottingham Forest paid £30 million to sign the player from Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if they are willing to sanction his departure in the near future.

He’s a talented player with a bright future, and keeping him at the club would be a wise decision. Even though he has not been at his best, he is still a very good player who is capable of operating in multiple roles. He could be a valuable asset for the club.

McAtee would be a superb signing

Meanwhile, Chelsea and Leeds United need more quality in the final third. The 23-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will add technical ability and vision to the side. He will help create more opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well.

The opportunity to join Chelsea would be quite exciting for the player. It would be a major step up for him, and he will look to prove himself at the highest level.

Chelsea are looking to build a team capable of fighting for major trophies, and they need more quality and depth in the side.

Signing the £30 million midfielder could prove to be a superb investment for them. On the other hand, Leeds are fighting for survival, and they need better players to stay up in the Premier League. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition.