(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing the Bologna attacker, Santiago Castro.

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport via SportWitness, they will face competition from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest as well. Everton have been linked with Castro as well.

The 21-year-old has done quite well for Bologna, and his performances have attracted the attention of multiple clubs. He has five goals and one assist from 21 matches this season. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he could develop into a useful asset for the Premier League clubs.

Chelsea could use Santiago Castro

Chelsea have invested in a couple of quality strikers at the start of the season, but they have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. They need more quality going forward, and investing in the 21-year-old could prove to be a wise decision. He is a young player with a bright future, and Chelsea could groom him into a star.

The player is currently contracted to the Italian club until 2028, and they are hoping to extend his deal. It will be interesting to see if the South American is prepared to extend his deal with the Italian outfit.

Arsenal were keeping tabs on Castro last year.

Will Castro sign a new deal?

If he decides to sign a new contract with Bologna, it will be extremely difficult for the Premier League clubs to sign him. His value is likely to skyrocket as well.

The likes of Chelsea will not want to pay a premium for the young attacker. Regardless of his talent, he is largely unproven at the highest level, and they will only look to secure his signature for a reasonable amount of money.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Chelsea have shown an interest in signing quality, young players, and the Argentine would be another formidable addition to the pool of young talent already at the club.