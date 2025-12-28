Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Chelsea outcast Raheem Sterling in the upcoming transfer window.

Raheem Sterling, who is surplus to requirements at Chelsea and hasn’t played even a single minute of first-team football, is expected to be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

According to a report from FlashScore, Crystal Palace are keen on acquiring his services, as they look to bolster their attack mid-season. The Eagles prefer signing younger players, but they could look at Sterling as more of a short-term fix.

Sterling has been linked with Newcastle as well.

Raheem Sterling has failed at Chelsea

After making a name for himself at Manchester City, Sterling joined Chelsea in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth £50 million. While he has 19 goals and 15 assists in his 81 outings for the London club, the move hasn’t really gone according to plan.

The 31-year-old spent the 2024/25 season on loan at Arsenal as he wasn’t a part of Enzo Maresca’s plans. While he returned to his parent club in the summer, nothing has changed. The Italian manager has made it quite clear that Sterling is surplus to requirements.

He hasn’t played a single minute this season and has spent the majority of the time training alone. Despite his situation, Sterling isn’t willing to part ways with Chelsea unless the terms are favourable.

Sterling could join Crystal Palace

He earns almost €344,000 a week and wants stability for his family before choosing his next club. More importantly, he prefers staying in London, and Crystal Palace could end up offering him that opportunity.

While the Eagles can’t afford to match those wages, they can offer him a prominent role and the opportunity to continue in London. However, it will be interesting to see if it is good enough to convince Sterling.

The English international is only 31, and he certainly has a lot of football left in him. A move to the Eagles could certainly help, but it will depend on the finances involved.