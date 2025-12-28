The Liverpool flag is flown at half-mast at Anfield Stadium (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool are ready to fork out €95 million to sign Inter Milan defensive mainstay Alessandro Bastoni.

Arne Slot had a phenomenal start to life at Liverpool, as he guided them to the Premier League title in his first season in charge. However, things haven’t been that great for the Reds in the ongoing campaign.

They haven’t been consistent enough, and a lot of it is because of an unstable and inconsistent backline. As a result, they are ready to make a significant investment to reinforce their defence. According to a report from Fichajes, the Merseyside club are ready to invest €95 million to sign Alessandro Bastoni.

Arne Slot wants Alessandro Bastoni

The Italian international has only gone from strength to strength since joining Inter back in 2017. He is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world, and former World Cup winner Marco Materazzi believes Bastoni has been a ‘leader‘ since the day he arrived at the club.

While his contract at the Serie A club runs until the summer of 2028, Liverpool are looking to prise him away. The Reds are not satisfied with the performance of their backline. With Ibrahima Konate’s future uncertain and Virgil van Dijk in the final phase of their career, they are ready to make a significant investment in Bastoni.

Bastoni to replace Van Dijk

Given Van Dijk’s recent performances, the Reds have decided to make a strategic move to bring in a world-class replacement for their club legend. They consider the Italian international just the perfect fit to take his place in the team.

Slot wants a reliable and dominant centre-back to lead his backline, and Bastoni is their priority target as he has been doing wonders for Inter for years now. The Merseyside club are ready to make a €95 million move to bring him to Anfield in the winter transfer window.

While the Reds are ready to break the bank for their long-term defensive target, it will be interesting to see if Inter are willing to part ways with one of their best players mid-season.