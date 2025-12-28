Arne Slot could soon have Ederson dos Santos in his squad. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool table a €70 million offer to sign Real Madrid midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga.

Defending champions Liverpool have endured a far-from-ideal first half of the season. While they have started to recover after a poor start and are currently fourth on the points table, Arne Slot has identified a few areas that need to be strengthened.

Liverpool seek Camavinga as midfield reinforcement

While they are looking to add more firepower to their attack amidst uncertainty around Mohamed Salah’s future and Alexander Isak out injured, the Reds also want to add more quality to their midfield. Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga is a top target for them, and according to a report from Fichajes, the Merseyside club have already submitted a €70 million bid for the French international.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a versatile midfielder who can compete with Ryan Gravenberch for a place in the XI and can cover in other positions as well. The Reds have a long-standing interest in Camavinga, who is an ‘extraordinary‘ player according to former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti.

Liverpool table offer for Eduardo Camavinga

The Reds have been monitoring the 23-year-old for some time. He has all the qualities to succeed in the English top flight, and his ability to feature as a central midfielder, in an attacking role, as well as a full-back, make him a dream signing for Liverpool.

They have already tabled a €70 million offer to strike a deal with Real Madrid. But they are unlikely to succeed, as Los Blancos have no intentions of selling the French international, who is an integral part of their long-term plans.

While he is not a regular starter, he still has a very prominent role in their team, and only a crazy offer could convince the Spanish giants to part ways with him.