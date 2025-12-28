Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim gestures during the draw vs West Ham (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Mali international attacker Lassine Sinayoko.

The 26-year-old has done well for club and country, and a report from Africa Foot claims that Manchester United are now in serious talks to sign the player. They have initiated contact with the player’s representatives as well.

The attacker will earn €3 million per season at the Premier League club if the deal goes through.

Man United could use Lassine Sinayoko

It is no secret that Manchester United need more quality and depth in the attacking unit. The 26-year-old could prove to be an excellent acquisition. He’s a dynamic attacker who is capable of operating anywhere across the front three. His versatility will be a huge bonus for Manchester United.

Manchester United have already signed Benjamin Sesko at the start of the season, but they need more depth in the attacking unit. Signing the African could be ideal for them. The opportunity to join the Premier League will be exciting for the 26-year-old attacker. It would be a huge opportunity for him to showcase his qualities at the highest level.

Can Sinayoko shine at Man United?

He has done quite well for AJ Auxxere this season, scoring six goals and picking up two assists. He will look to make his mark in the Premier League as well. There is no doubt that he has the physicality and technical attributes for English football, and he will look to hit the ground running.

The attacker will be out of contract at the end of the season, and Manchester United are pushing to secure an agreement with him during the January transfer window. The 26-year-old is expected to join up with the English club at the end of the season.