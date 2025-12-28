Exclusive: Frenchman seen as

Michael Olise of France celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Manu Kone during the UEFA Nations League 2025 third place match between Germany and France at Stuttgart Arena on June 08, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Roma midfielder Manu Kone has been linked with a move away from the club, and Manchester United could be a potential destination.

Manchester United are rumoured to be closing in on the 24‑year‑old midfielder, though some sources haven’t confirmed the deal yet. Interest from United and other Premier League clubs is clear, but there’s no official agreement with the Red Devils at this stage.

Newcastle are also keen on Kone.

Man United keen on Manu Kone

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Manchester United’s move for Koné is seen as part of Ruben Amorim’s plan to rebuild the midfield. With the form of players like Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro under debate, Koné’s power and ball‑carrying ability could be the “perfect fit” for the English side.

On the financial side, Roma holds the upper hand. The Italian club have ruled out a January exit, but they are expected to open the door in the summer for a fee around €60–65 million.

For now, both sides need to step up talks to shape the deal. Roma aim to cash in big thanks to Koné’s contract running until 2029, while the player himself is keen on a Premier League adventure, making this transfer more likely by the day.

Kone could be a star for Man United

Manu Kone of AS Roma
Manu Kone of AS Roma (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The 24-year-old has the technical attributes for Premier League football and he could prove to be a quality addition for Manchester United. He has shown his quality in Germany and Italy. He will look to test himself at a high level and the move to Old Trafford could be an exciting challenge.

Kone is entering the peak years of his career and he will look to fight for major trophies. Joining one of the biggest clubs in the world would be ideal for him. Manchester United are going through a phase of rebuilding, but they have a quality team. They could be fighting for major honours soon. Kone would relish the challenge at Old Trafford.

