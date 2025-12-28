(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are eyeing a cut-price move to bring James Garner back to the club.

James Garner’s future has become a big talking point because of his contract situation at Everton. The English defensive midfielder finds himself on the wishlist of his former club, Manchester United.

Manchester United to move for James Garner?

Garner could be heading back to Old Trafford, as Manchester United are eyeing a cut-price deal to re-sign him in the upcoming transfer window, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are all set to undergo a major rebuild in midfield next summer, as the long-term future of Casemiro, Toby Collyer, Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte is uncertain.

All five of them could end up leaving the club, and Ruben Amorim has already started making plans to put together a midfield that is a better fit for his system. The Manchester-based giants are looking to start their overhaul in the winter window by adding a few players to the mix.

Red Devils eyeing a cut-price deal for Garner

Garner, described by teammate James Tarkowski as technically outstanding, is one of the names on Manchester United’s wishlist for next month. With his contract running out at the end of the season, the Red Devils are eyeing a cut-price deal for the 24-year-old, who came up the ranks at Old Trafford.

While they do have other top targets for the summer, Amorim’s team see this as a great opportunity to bring in a Premier League-proven star, who knows all about how things work at the club.

Everton do have an option to extend his stay by another 12 months, but they are looking to hand him a new long-term deal. However, they haven’t made any progress in renewal talks just yet.