Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Crystal Palace midfielder, Adam Wharton, in the near future.

The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea as well. He has all the tools to develop into a future star, and Tottenham would be willing to pay a substantial amount of money for him.

Spurs eyeing Adam Wharton move

According to a report from TeamTalk, Tottenham explored a move for the player at the start of the season as well, but they were not able to get the deal done. Crystal Palace were unwilling to sell the midfielder back then. They are still hoping to keep him at the club for the long-term.

However, Tottenham are prepared to pay a lucrative amount of money to convince them. It remains to be seen whether they can beat their rivals and secure his signature. Manchester United have a serious interest in Wharton as well. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and the 21-year-old could help them improve.

Both clubs need more control in the midfield. The 21-year-old is excellent when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game from the deep, and he will help out defensively as well.

Wharton could fancy a big move

The opportunity to join Tottenham or Manchester United will be exciting for the young midfielder. It would be a step up in his career, and he will look to compete at the highest level with them. However, to attract elite young talent like him, the two clubs might have to prove their ambition. They should look to secure Champions League qualification for the upcoming campaign.

It remains to be seen where he ends up.