(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are keeping tabs on Scott McTominay from Napoli.

The Scottish international has done quite well for the Italian outfit since joining them from Manchester United. He scored 13 goals in all competitions for them last season and helped them win the league title.

He was one of the best midfield players in all of Europe, and he was rightly nominated for the Ballon d’Or award. There is no doubt that he is an excellent player, and the likes of Tottenham and Newcastle are looking to bring him back to the Premier League.

McTominay has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United as well.

Tottenham could use Scott McTominay

Tottenham need more creativity and drive in the middle of the park, and the former Manchester United player would be ideal for them. The 29-year-old knows the league well, and he might be able to make an immediate impact. He will feel that he has unfinished business in the Premier League, and the opportunity to join the North London club could be tempting for him.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the midfielder is adored in Naples, but the adulation has made his daily life suffocating in Italy. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to England in the near future.

Newcastle keen on McTominay

Similarly, Newcastle need more quality in the middle of the park. They have been overly dependent on Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Napoli will not want to lose the 29-year-old easily, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to sanction his departure for a premium. He is one of the first names on the team sheet for them, and his departure would be a major blow.

Meanwhile, he would be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham or Newcastle if they manage to get the deal done.