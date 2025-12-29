41-year-old in line to replace Oliver Glasner at Crystal Palace

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner is facing an uncertain future at Selhurst Park.

The Austrian has decided not to sign a new deal at Palace and that has sparked speculation over his future and who could be the right man to replace him at the club if he leaves in the near future.

As reported recently, Chelsea have told Glasner not to sign a new deal at Palace since they could consider replacing Enzo Maresca with the Austrian manager.

On the other hand, Chelsea’s London rivals Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Glasner as Thomas Frank is struggling to stamp his authority at the north London club and questions are being asked over his future at Spurs due to their inconsistent form this season.

In such a situation, Palace are already planning for life without Glasner, the manager who has guided them to success in recent times.

Crystal Palace are preparing to replace Glasner

The Palace boss won the FA Cup and the Community Shield this year for the Eagles and his stocks have gone up after his brilliant work at Selhurst Park.

According to TEAMtalk, Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior has impressed the Palace hierarchy and they could target a move for him to replace Glasner.

The 41-year-old manager guided the French club to Europe last season and his work is being noticed by some of the biggest clubs in England, including Chelsea.

The Blues are still considered favourites to appoint Rosenior in the future since Strasbourg comes under the ownership of BlueCo.

Liam Rosenior has impressed in France

Rosenior has received praised for his time in France, particularly for working with young players and developing them well, something Palace highly value at the club.

He would be the ideal replacement of Glasner at Selhurst Park but appointing him would not be easy for the Eagles due to the competition from Chelsea.

One thing is certain at this point though and that is Palace enter the managerial market to look for their succession plan as Glasner has reportedly made up his mind to move away from the Premier League club.

