Antoine Semenyo makes crucial decision on future with Man City waiting to sign him

(Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo’s future is rapidly becoming one of the most closely watched storylines ahead of the January transfer window, with the Bournemouth forward keen to bring clarity to his situation as early as possible.

According to BBC Sport, the 25-year-old is eager to have his next move finalised by the opening day of the winter window.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s standout performers this season.

His form has not gone unnoticed, and interest has intensified from a number of English giants.

While several clubs are tracking his situation closely, Manchester City are currently the only side to have made a formal approach to Bournemouth’s hierarchy, signalling their intent early.

Antoine Semenyo wants quick move in January

The Ghana international is understood to be pushing for a quick resolution to avoid a prolonged saga that could distract him during a crucial period of the season.

From his perspective, securing his future early would allow him to fully focus on football, whether that means committing to a new challenge or remaining with Bournemouth for the remainder of the campaign.

The attacker has made it clear that he is interested in a move to Man City, even though the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester United have all shown interest in signing him.

However, Bournemouth’s stance adds an extra layer of complexity. While the club accept that Semenyo could depart in January, they would ideally prefer to keep him for at least the opening fixtures of the New Year.

BBC Sport report that the Cherries want him available for their first two league matches in January against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, both high-profile games in which Semenyo’s presence could be decisive.

Bournemouth are looking to delay the move

That position reflects Bournemouth’s ambition to maximise their points return before potentially losing one of their most influential attackers.

From a sporting perspective, it makes sense, from a transfer standpoint, it could slightly delay proceedings, even if a deal is agreed in principle early in the window.

The report also suggests that Liverpool could yet re-enter the race. The Reds were believed to have cooled their interest last week, but Bournemouth are braced for renewed contact, particularly if circumstances change at Anfield.

With multiple clubs monitoring developments, Bournemouth are confident of driving competition and securing a fee that reflects Semenyo’s importance and market value.

Man City star to consider January exit if Pep Guardiola signs Antoine Semenyo