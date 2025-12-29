Antoine Semenyo is certain to leave Bournemouth in January. (Photo by Harry Murphy/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo has dominated the transfer news waves in recent weeks, with a number of clubs competing to sign him. Bournemouth are resigned to losing him in the early stages of the January transfer window, and the man himself has now made a decision on where he will be playing next.

Man City have been in the driving seat for much of the saga, but Liverpool are still there – as are Arsenal. However, the former appear to have won the race.

Antoine Semenyo has chosen to join Man City

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Antoine Semenyo has definitively decided to join Man City in January.

“Semenyo has made his mind up. He’s spoken to his agent and the people involved in the deal about where he wants to go, and now the clubs have been told about his decision. It appears he has made the decision that he wants to join Man City, so now they’re looking to get that one over the line quickly.

“When he’s got Man City and Liverpool knocking at the door, it’s always going to be a difficult choice, and Man United were thrown into the mix too. It’s a good thing for the lad because he’s got those options and can make the decision about where he wants to go and where would be best for him.

“So it seems that he’s decided Man City is the one, he’ll want to work with Pep Guardiola and compete for trophies so fair play to him, it’s a great move. It will be a huge blow to Liverpool because they have really wanted him, especially because of everything going on with Isak and Salah.”

Is Man City the right move for Antoine Semenyo?

The lure of playing under Pep Guardiola would have definitely come into Semenyo’s thinking, and he should play a lot for Man City. In this regard, it is a move that makes sense.