(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Brett Patzke - WWFC/Wolves/Getty Images)

Wolves fans left Anfield on Saturday with a familiar sinking feeling, another defeat, zero points, and the club still rooted to the foot of the Premier League table.

However, the 2-1 loss to Liverpool wasn’t the rollover many expected. For a brief period in the second half, Rob Edwards’ side looked capable of snatching a result, rattling the league leaders in a way few teams have managed this season.

And the catalyst for that chaos? A simple, old-school tactical tweak that Arne Slot admitted had him worried.

Arne Slot’s comments could help Rob Edwards vs Man United

Speaking after the game, the Liverpool boss made a surprisingly candid confession regarding Rob Edwards’ second-half substitutions.

Referring to the introduction of Jorgen Strand Larsen in the second half to partner Tolu Arokodare, Slot said (via official Liverpool website): “Of course you’re frightened every time when they do arrive, especially when he brought another big man in, with the crosses they gave.”

This is the key. For all the complex pressing structures and tactical nuances of modern football, Slot’s Liverpool were destabilised by directness, physicality, and crosses into the box.

Edwards should take this admission as a direct instruction manual for Tuesday’s clash with Man United.

Ruben Amorim’s United, while improving, are currently navigating a defensive injury crisis, fielding a makeshift backline that includes teenagers and players returning from long layoffs.

If a ‘big man’ setup frightened the Liverpool defence, it could very well cause panic against a disjointed United defence who have conceded more goals that the Reds.

Instead of waiting until the 60th minute, Edwards might be wise to deploy this heavy artillery from the first whistle, bypassing United’s press and turning the game into a physical battle in the air.

Can Wolves finally record their first win of the season?

The short answer is: it’s highly unlikely. Manchester United dismantled this same Wolves side 4-1 at Molineux just weeks ago, exposing the gulf in class and confidence between the two squads.

Wolves have just two points from 18 games and are staring down the barrel of one of the worst Premier League campaigns in history.

However, football is rarely played on paper. That 4-1 drubbing came when Wolves tried to match United football-wise.

If Edwards heeds Slot’s accidental advice and turns Tuesday’s game into an aerial bombardment, targeting United’s defense with height and aggression, they might just find the equaliser that levels the playing field.

It’s a long shot, but right now, this strategy might be the only weapon Wolves have left.