Aston Villa are looking to make signings in January, but there are also chances for some of their key players to leave. Morgan Rogers’ performance have not gone unnoticed by a number of top clubs, and another that could be on his way out of Villa Park is Pau Torres.

In recent weeks, Torres has been linked with a return to Spain, with Barcelona lining him up as a solution to their defensive problems. Aston Villa are unlikely to sell, but the player could have his own say.

Pau Torres interested in blockbuster Barcelona transfer

Keith Wyness has revealed that Torres would be open to joining Barcelona in 2026.

“Well, I don’t think Villa would want to sell him. I think he’s been quite impressive for them from what I’ve seen of him certainly this year. But you know, that attraction of going to Barcelona for a Spanish player is pretty magnetic.

“And I’m sure he and his agent will be very tempted if that’s the case. And if Barcelona can put together a deal that can actually get paid and get approved, which we know has been their problem. But yes, I think it’s going to be a player situation to make that decision. But Unai Emery, of course, will be in his ear.

“I think he’s a key part of Unai Emery’s vision and the way he plays as well, the way he likes to pick a pass as much as anything else. He’s a very talented player. So Villa would not want to be selling him. But as I say, that pull for Real Madrid and Barcelona is big there. Emery will understand, but I’m sure he’ll be working hard to keep him there at Villa, because Villa are also on a great run as we know right now and Emery will be doing all he can, and that will also enter Pau Torres’ head.

“We could be looking at the Champions League again for Villa, so that’s interesting how it’s going to play out. It’s going to be a tug of war, but as I say, that Spanish pull is pretty big to overcome with players like Pau Torres.”

Should Aston Villa consider selling Pau Torres?

Torres has been a fantastic player for Aston Villa since his arrival from Villarreal, so it is no surprise that he’s attracting interest. He may want to join Barcelona, but his current club hold all the cards in his case.