Aston Villa could be busy in the transfer market. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a fantastic season so far, and they will hope use the transfer market to keep up this momentum. Left-back is an area that could be addressed, which has led to targets being identified.

Lucas Digne has been first-choice in the position this season, but given that he is 32, he will soon need to be replaced. His backup Ian Maatsen has struggled for consistency, which is why a new face could arrive – and that player may come from Aston Villa’s local rivals.

Aston Villa and Brighton keen on David Moller Wolfe

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed Aston Villa’s interest in Wolves defender David Moller Wolfe, who is also wanted by a number of other clubs – including Brighton.

“Wolves are expecting bids for their major players. Let’s be honest, it looks like they will be relegated and it would take a miracle for them to stay up, so there is the view that they could sell in January to get the most money. Obviously nobody wants to lose their best players, but they might have to accept a big offer if it comes.

“When there’s a player like Wolfe, who is performing above the level his team has been at, a lot of clubs are going to take notice of it. There isn’t an abundance of available players in his position, so if he becomes available because of their situation, these clubs should be all over it.

“You mentioned Aston Villa and Brighton, but there are a lot of clubs who will be looking at him, probably every team in the league will be aware of him. Wolves look like they will go down, so these clubs will be watching to see if there are any standout performers who will be good enough to improve their sides.”

Should Aston Villa sign David Moller Wolfe?

Moller Wolfe has been a bright spark for Wolves this season, and it would be no surprise to see him stay in the Premier League in the event of the Molineux club being relegated. Aston Villa would be a good place for him to end up, but it is far from guaranteed that a deal can be done.