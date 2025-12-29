Chelsea may need a new manager in 2026, with Enzo Maresca attracting strong interest from Premier League rivals Man City. The Italian is seen as the ideal successor to Pep Guardiola, and if he does head to Manchester, Stamford Bridge would be forced into finding a replacement of their own.
However, they may not need to look too far. The BlueCo link with Strasbourg has proven to be very beneficial for Chelsea in regards to players, and the same could happen at a manager level too.
Chelsea consider Liam Rosenior as possible next manager
As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that current Strasbourg manager Liam Rosenior is in contention for the Chelsea job if Maresca departs.
“I think Enzo Maresca has made a mistake with his recent comments. He’s left a lot open to speculation by refusing to explain some things he’s said, and that only makes the situation worse because the rumours won’t go away.
“From a Chelsea point of view, they have to be planning for whatever might happen with him. Liam Rosenior is going to be a contender for the job, and I think he deserves it. He’s a young, English coach who has come through, done his badges, fostered a very relationship with Hull, my former club, so I know he was thought of very highly.
“It’s a shame the owners at Hull didn’t see it the same way as the staff and fans did, but since then he’s gone out to France and made a real name for himself. He’s earned a very strong reputation, a bit like Roy Hodgson did years ago when he went off to Sweden to establish himself before coming back to England.
“Everybody I speak to about Rosenior rates him very highly, and he’s as qualified as anybody to take on that Chelsea job, he’s earned that right. He’s got a relationship with the owners because he’s at Strasbourg which is ideal, so it’s definitely something they will be lining up if Maresca does leave for whatever reason.”
Is Liam Rosenior the ideal replacement for Enzo Maresca?
Rosenior, who has also been linked with Crystal Palace, had struggled at times in his managerial career prior to joining Strasbourg, where he has excelled. However, his lack of experience at taking charge of not being involved at a big club in a coaching sense could work against him.
