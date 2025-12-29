Chelsea have transfer plans in place as Enzo Maresca makes two priorities

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea have begun laying the foundations for the next phase of their rebuild, with their long-term transfer priorities now coming into sharper focus as they attempt to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

While fans may be hoping for immediate January reinforcements, reports suggest the Blues are instead taking a more measured and strategic approach.

According to The Standard, Chelsea’s key priorities lie further down the line, with major recruitment plans centred on 2026 rather than the upcoming winter window.

The club are particularly keen to strengthen two crucial areas: central defense and central midfield.

Chelsea want more depth in midfield

Internally, there is a growing awareness that the squad is overly reliant on Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez, both of whom have been asked to shoulder an enormous workload this season.

Despite identifying these needs, Chelsea are not expected to make significant moves in January.

The report adds that the club are likely to remain relatively quiet next month, focusing instead on squad management and planning rather than marquee signings.

Financial discipline, wage structure considerations, and confidence in the current group all play a role in that stance.

Chelsea’s season began in promising fashion, with encouraging performances suggesting progress under Enzo Maresca.

However, inconsistency has continued to plague the side. Dropped points in matches where Chelsea dominated possession and chances have prevented them from keeping pace with the league’s frontrunners.

While big-name arrivals are unlikely in January, Chelsea will continue monitoring elite young talent across Europe.

The Blues are keeping a close eye on Konstantinos Karetsas, the highly rated Genk playmaker who has attracted attention from several top clubs.

Could the Blues target a move for former defender?

Defensive reinforcement remains the club’s most pressing long-term concern, and that has led to an intriguing development.

Reports have emerged suggesting Chelsea could consider a sensational return for former fan favourite Antonio Rudiger.

Now at Real Madrid, Rudiger’s contract expires at the end of the season, making him a potential free agent.

At 32, Rudiger would bring leadership, experience, and familiarity with the club, qualities Chelsea have arguably lacked at times during their recent rebuild.

Whether such a move materialises remains uncertain, but it shows Chelsea’s intent to combine youth with proven winners in future windows.

