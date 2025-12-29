Leeds want to sign players in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Leeds have had a resurgence in recent weeks, and they will hope to carry on their momentum in the transfer market. The plan is for multiple positions in Daniel Farke’s squad to be addressed, and one of those is in defence.

Farke’s switch to a back three has been a masterstroke, but it also means that Leeds need to bring in at least one more centre-back. There have been links with a number of possible candidates in recent weeks, and Elland Road officials have now turned their attention to another possible option: Axel Disasi.

Leeds register interest in Axel Disasi

As reported by Football Insider, Leeds are interested in signing Disasi on loan for the second half of the season. The 27-year-old has been dropped to the Chelsea reserves since the summer, so there would be a good chance for an agreement to be reached in the coming weeks.

Chelsea have made it clear that Disasi is not counted on, which is why they are hoping to get him gone in January. They hope to agree a transfer, but given that it is mid-season, they will almost certainly have to settle for a second loan in successive campaign, after he joined Aston Villa 11 months ago.

Should Leeds pursue a deal for Axel Disasi?

Disasi showed early signs of promise at Chelsea following his 2023 move from Monaco, but over the last 12-18 months, he has not been counted upon at Stamford Bridge. Despite this, he is very capable of being a Premier League-quality player, which would make him a good option for Leeds to sign.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds make a serious move to sign Disasi when the transfer window opens later this week. The plan will be to get signings in as soon as possible, given that there is only a month for business to be done.