Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka has been linked with a surprise move to Tottenham in recent days, sparking widespread speculation ahead of the January transfer window.

Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu made the claim on the weekend, stating that while Fenerbahce remain keen on Leon Goretezka, it is the North London club who have been in contact with the player’s agent regarding a surprise January move.

He claimed that any move would depend heavily on Bayern Munich’s willingness to sanction an exit.

The speculations have since then gained traction and now Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg has shared what he knows about the situation.

Sky Sports latest on Goretzka to Tottenham

According to Plettenberg, Tottenham are not actively working on a transfer for Goretzka in January.

The German journalist insists there are currently no indications that the midfielder will leave Bayern during the winter window.

Taking to X, he stated: “Understand despite other reports, Tottenham are not working on a transfer for Leon Goretzka in January, as also reported by @SebSB. This is clearly denied.

“At present, there are no indications that Goretzka will leave FC Bayern in January. His contract expires in the summer. Vincent Kompany holds him in very high regard and greatly values his performances.”

What makes his update intriguing is that as per him, Kompany hold him in very high regard and greatly values his performances.

However, his role this season has been more rotational than in previous campaigns. The midfielder has not started any Champions League games, though he has featured prominently in the Bundesliga, starting 12 of Bayern’s 15 league matches so far.

With Goretzka’s contract set to expire in the summer, Bayern could eventually be faced with a major decision: risk losing him on a free transfer or consider cashing in beforehand.

Goretzka’s time at Bayern Munich in numbers

The versatile midfield joined the Bundesliga giants from Schalke in 2018 on a free transfer and has since then made 287 appearances for the club across all competitions so far.

In those 287 games, he has scored 46 goals and assisted another 48.

His standout quality is versatility. While he can operate in several roles, Goretzka has been most effective as a central midfielder, where he has recorded 43 goals and 40 assists across his career.

He has also spent time as a defensive midfielder, contributing 11 goals and 18 assists in 79 appearances, demonstrating his ability to influence games even from deeper positions.

His outstanding performances has previously attracted interest from Manchester United as well.

Despite Plettenberg’s dismissing the links, a January move away can not be completely ruled out given his contract situation.