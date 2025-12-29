Aston Villa ready to pay money in order to offload first-team star

(Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Aston Villa have opened a dialogue with Liverpool in hopes of reaching a complex agreement regarding the future of Harvey Elliott.

The 22-year-old midfielder has faced a difficult spell in the Midlands, with his season now in limbo due to contractual stipulations and FIFA transfer regulations.

Aston Villa hopeful of reaching an agreement with Liverpool

The loan move, originally intended to revitalise Elliott’s season, has reportedly turned into a miserable spell for the player.

According to report from The Athletic, Villa made a strategic decision early on to limit Elliott’s appearances.

The club is reluctant to meet a specific 10-game threshold, which would automatically trigger an obligation to buy the player from Liverpool, a financial commitment Villa seemingly wishes to avoid.

The situation is complicated by the terms of the loan deal. Liverpool do not possess a recall clause, meaning the power to end the agreement prematurely lies technically with Aston Villa.

However, unilaterally terminating the loan would require Villa to pay a fee, making a return to Merseyside far from straightforward.

Consequently, Villa officials are hoping a new, mutual agreement can be struck with the Reds to facilitate Elliott’s exit without incurring significant penalties.

The report states that while manager Unai Emery has publicly attributed Elliott’s lack of minutes to fierce competition for the ‘No 10’ role, sources suggest there is significant disappointment on the player’s side regarding the broken promises of playing time.

Despite this, Harvey Elliott has been praised by staff for maintaining a professional attitude and politeness around the training ground throughout the ordeal.

Harvey Elliott’s limited options in January

Elliott’s potential return to Liverpool presents its own set of challenges. The ‘world-class‘ midfielder is currently in a regulatory bind that could see his season effectively ended if he leaves Villa Park.

Having already represented Liverpool earlier this season before making the switch to the Midlands, Elliott has played for two clubs during the current campaign.

Under FIFA regulations, a player cannot represent a third club in the same season. This rules out a loan move to another Premier League or European side during the winter window.

If Elliott returns to Anfield, he would likely be resigned to the fringes of the squad unless he secures a move to a league operating on a different calendar, such as Major League Soccer or Saudi Pro League.

As discussions continue, both clubs must weigh the financial implications against the development of a player who is desperate for an opportunity to prove himself.

Limited opportunities under Arne Slot

Elliott’s move to Villa Park was born out of a desperate need for regular football after a stalling 2024-25 campaign. While the midfielder was a key figure under Jurgen Klopp, he found minutes harder to come by during Arne Slot’s debut season at Anfield.

Despite making 28 appearances across all competitions last term, Elliott was restricted to just six starts, with his total minutes dropping dramatically to 822, a stark contrast to the 2,700+ minutes he enjoyed the previous year.

He was frequently utilised as an impact substitute, a role highlighted by his dramatic winning goal against PSG in the Champions League.

However, with fierce competition blocking his path to the starting XI, Elliott was eventually loaned to reignite his development ahead of the 2026 World Cup.