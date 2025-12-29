Liverpool planning to hijack Man City deal in last minute move

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, hugs Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Bournemouth are bracing themselves for a potential late move from Liverpool for winger Antoine Semenyo, despite growing expectations that the player is edging closer to a switch to Manchester City.

According to The Telegraph, the Cherries believe Liverpool could yet enter the race with a formal bid as the January transfer window approaches.

Semenyo has been one of Bournemouth’s best performers this season, and his explosive form has placed him firmly on the radar of the Premier League’s elite

Although it is widely reported that the player prefers to join Pep Guardiola’s Man City side, the latest report has suggested that long term admirers of Semenyo, Liverpool, could still enter the race in the last minute and attempt to hijack his move to the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool enter race to sign Antoine Semenyo

In recent days, the narrative surrounding Semenyo’s future has leaned heavily towards City.

Guardiola’s side are understood to have made the most concrete advances so far, and the player himself is keen to resolve his future swiftly.

Semenyo reportedly wants clarity by January 1, particularly as his £65 million release clause is set to expire shortly after the window opens, giving interested clubs a narrow window to act without entering protracted negotiations with Bournemouth.

However, Liverpool’s interest should not be dismissed. Sporting director Richard Hughes is well aware of Semenyo’s profile and is believed to be monitoring the situation closely.

Hughes’ familiarity with Bournemouth’s structure and the player himself could yet prove decisive if Liverpool choose to make a late push.

While the Reds have appeared to cool their interest in recent weeks, circumstances could quickly change, particularly if Liverpool’s attacking options are impacted by injuries.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, losing Semenyo was always a realistic possibility this winter.

The club have long accepted that his performances would attract top-level attention, and they are preparing for the possibility of his departure.

Bournemouth are preparing for the exit of Semenyo

Nevertheless, they are keen to ensure that any exit happens on their terms, both financially and in terms of timing.

Ideally, Bournemouth would like to keep Semenyo available for key early-January fixtures before allowing him to finalise a move.

Semenyo himself now faces a major career decision. Man City offer the allure of competing for major honours under Guardiola, but breaking into an already stacked attacking squad would be a challenge.

Liverpool, by contrast, could present a clearer pathway to regular minutes under Arne Slot, as the club continue to reshape their squad following a demanding first half of the season.

Liverpool submit €70 million offer to sign “extraordinary” French international