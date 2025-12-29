Man United criticised over Bruno Fernandes transfer stance

Bruno Fernandes could leave Man United in 2026. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes has been in excellent form for Man United this season, but his long-term future at the club remains uncertain. The Portuguese playmaker is reportedly available for offers, with Old Trafford officials prepared to let him leave for the right price.

This stance has shocked many Man United supporters, who recognise Fernandes as the club’s most important player. This sentiment is also shared by one of the club’s former scouts.

Man United slammed for considering Bruno Fernandes offers

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has criticised Man United over their decision to hear offers for Fernandes.

“I can’t believe they ever considered offers for Bruno Fernandes. But they did, they refused to rule out letting him go and they were open to it if the right offer came in, and as far as I’m aware that is still the case.

“They should have been saying Bruno Fernandes is the star player, they want to keep him as a key part of this team, but that hasn’t been the case. If there is this release clause in his contract, it’s staggering that they would have agreed to it, because in that case they wouldn’t even be getting a huge fee for him.

“Everything that happened in the summer destabilised things, will have caused issues for him, and they’re still suggesting they could let him go. So now, if those clubs are still interested as I expect they are, then we could be seeing Bruno Fernandes leave, and that will be a big, big loss to Man United. If it were up to me, there would be no way they let him go, but that’s not the situation they’re in and it seems they’re prepared to let him leave.”

What should Man United do with Bruno Fernandes?

It is a surprise for Man United to consider selling Fernandes, given his importance to the first team squad. However, he is 31 years of age, so if a big offer were to come in, it does make sense to consider it.