Man United have big transfer decisions to make. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Man United struggled to get fringe players off the books in the summer, and while they were largely successful in the end, there is more work to do. Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho both left on loan with no obligation to buy, and although neither is expected to have any future at Old Trafford, a final decision has already been made with the latter.

Sancho has had a disastrous time of things at Man United since joining from Borussia Dortmund in 2021. Much was expected of him, but he has not come close to what was hoped we would achieve back in Manchester, where he had previously been with Man City.

The five-year contract Sancho signed upon arrival at Man United expires at the end of this season, and as expected, it will not be renewed.

Jadon Sancho to leave Man United as free agent

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Man United have no intention of triggering the one-year extension in his contract, which means he will depart the club as a free agent on the 1st of July.

“Jadon Sancho is out of contract in the summer transfer window. Man Utd have an option to extend, but from what I’m told, they have already been clear with people close to Sancho.

“Man Utd believe that the chapter of Sancho at Man Utd is closed and there is no chance to find a different way. Sancho will not play for Man Utd again, and this is the clear position of the club. We will be following what’s going to happen. Now I think it’s time to let Jadon Sancho take his time with Aston Villa, enjoy his time at Aston Villa, and try to make an impact.”

What should Jadon Sancho do next?

Sancho’s career has fallen off a cliff in recent years, but it must be remembered that he is only 25. He has time to put things right, and it may serve him well to leave England in order to give himself the best chance of doing so.