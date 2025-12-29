Man United have a "drastic late back-up plan" for midfield addition in January

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are continuing to assess their midfield priorities ahead of the January transfer window, but a move for Rúben Neves is currently viewed as a contingency rather than a central objective.

According to TEAMtalk, the Old Trafford hierarchy see the Al-Hilal midfielder as a “drastic late back-up plan” should their primary targets prove unattainable.

United are understood to be fully aware of Neves’ situation in Saudi Arabia, including the financial conditions required to prise him away mid-season.

The 28-year-old joined Al-Hilal in 2023 as part of the Saudi Pro League’s high-profile recruitment drive, but reports in recent months have suggested the former Wolves captain remains open to a return to European football at the right opportunity.

Ruben Neves wants to move to European football

Despite that openness, there is currently no clear indication that a deal is close or even actively progressing.

At Man United, midfield recruitment remains a delicate balancing act.

Ruben Amorim is believed to want energy and long-term value in the centre of the pitch rather than a short-term fix that could restrict future planning.

United’s preferred options, which include younger, Premier League-proven midfielders, are widely expected to be unavailable during the winter window, forcing the club to keep alternative profiles under consideration.

The Red Devils have been linked with midfielders like Carlos Baleba of Brighton, Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace and Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

Neves fits that alternative category. His experience, leadership, and passing range are well known in England following his successful spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he established himself as one of the league’s most reliable deep-lying midfielders.

However, financial considerations remain a major obstacle. Neves is believed to be on a substantial salary in Saudi Arabia, and United are reluctant to disrupt their wage structure.

Neves would have to accept wage cut at Man United

Any potential deal would require significant compromises, either through a reduced wage, a short-term contract, or a creative loan structure, none of which have yet been agreed or even formally discussed.

United’s stance could shift if January proves especially challenging and injuries or form issues persist.

In that scenario, Neves’ availability and proven Premier League pedigree could make him a more realistic option late in the window.

For now, though, he remains firmly in the “Plan B” category rather than a priority target.

