Man United star says 'Yes' to January exit after holding positive talks with Euro giants

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee is increasingly determined to leave Old Trafford in the upcoming January transfer window, with his future now emerging as one of the most delicate issues facing the club midway through the season.

Despite manager Rúben Amorim attempting to block an immediate departure, the Dutch international is understood to be actively pushing for a move back to Serie A in search of regular football.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zirkzee has already given his approval to a January switch to AS Roma.

The report claims that the 24-year-old has held positive and constructive talks with Roma sporting director Ricky Massara and head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, after which he verbally agreed to the proposed move.

Man United star Zirkzee edges closer to AS Roma move

Roma see Zirkzee as a central piece in their plans for the second half of the season.

Gasperini, who is keen to add more fluidity and technical quality to his attack, has reportedly outlined how Zirkzee would slot seamlessly into his preferred 3-4-2-1 system.

The Italian coach believes the striker’s ability to link play, operate between the lines, and bring others into the game would add a new dimension to Roma’s forward line.

That tactical clarity has played a major role in convincing Zirkzee that a move to the Stadio Olimpico is the right next step.

From the player’s perspective, the motivation is clear. Since arriving at Man United, Zirkzee has struggled for consistent minutes, finding himself behind other attacking options in Amorim’s hierarchy.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the striker is eager to secure regular game time to strengthen his chances of being a key part of the Netherlands squad next summer.

Serie A, where he previously thrived and built his reputation, is viewed as the ideal environment for him to rediscover confidence and rhythm.

Ruben Amorim faces a difficult decision

Man United, however, are reluctant to sanction an immediate exit. Amorim is believed to value Zirkzee as a useful squad option, particularly during a congested period of the season.

Complicating matters further is the club’s current situation with players away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sources indicate that Zirkzee will only be allowed to leave once attackers such as Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo return from international duty, ensuring United are not left short in attacking areas.

While United’s preference would be to delay or restructure any deal, Zirkzee’s stance appears increasingly firm.

