Newcastle United ready to sell their hero to Saudi Arabia

(Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has emerged as a potential target for clubs in the Saudi Pro League, with a deal not entirely ruled out if the right conditions are met, according to TEAMtalk.

While no formal bid has yet been lodged, checks have reportedly been made on the feasibility of a January move, placing the Magpies in a delicate position midway through the season.

Joelinton’s journey at Newcastle United has been anything but straightforward. Signed in 2019 from Hoffenheim for around £40 million as a centre-forward, the Brazilian endured a torrid start to life in England.

Goals were scarce, confidence dipped, and his future at St James’ Park was thrown into serious doubt. Many expected him to be moved on before he ever truly settled.

Newcastle United looking to sell Joelinton?

That narrative changed dramatically following the appointment of Eddie Howe. Howe’s bold decision to redeploy Joelinton into a box-to-box midfield role transformed both the player and Newcastle’s midfield balance.

This season, however, has been more challenging. With Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali excelling, Joelinton’s influence has waned slightly.

Injuries and inconsistency have limited his impact. The 29-year-old is beginning to decline physically after several demanding seasons. That backdrop has coincided with renewed interest from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi clubs were already tracking Joelinton last summer, and reports suggest exploratory conversations took place at that stage.

With Newcastle’s ownership structure linked to the region through Public Investment Fund, there is a feeling that an agreement could be reached easily.

Magpies could be forced to let the Brazilian leave

Howe is understood to be reluctant to lose a trusted squad member midway through the campaign but the club are also mindful of long-term squad planning and financial sustainability.

A lucrative transfer fee could provide funds to refresh the squad for the Magpies, address multiple areas of need, and comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Newcastle United would prefer to keep Joelinton until the end of the season, but Saudi interest is real and persistent.

