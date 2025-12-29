Real Madrid have been scouting midfielder wanted by Chelsea & Man United

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Europe’s top clubs are continuing to keep a close watch on one of the Eredivisie’s brightest young midfield talents, with Kees Smit firmly on the radar of Real Madrid and several Premier League clubs.



According to respected transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old has been extensively scouted by some of the biggest names in European football, although any move is far more likely to materialise in the summer rather than during the January window.

Smit’s rapid rise at AZ Alkmaar has not gone unnoticed. The technically gifted midfielder has impressed with his maturity at a young age.

Capable of operating both as a deep-lying playmaker and in a more advanced midfield role, Smit has become a key figure in AZ’s long-term sporting project, prompting elite clubs to monitor his progress closely.

Real Madrid enter race to sign Kees Smit

Among those showing interest is Real Madrid, who are understood to view Smit as fitting their strategy of investing in elite young talent before they reach peak market value.

The Spanish giants have a strong track record of recruiting emerging midfielders and gradually integrating them into the first team, making their interest particularly significant.

Alongside Madrid, several leading Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch Smit in action, while additional interest has emerged from across Germany and Italy.

Premier League giants Chelsea have recently established contact with the midfielder in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge in the near future.

On the other hand, Manchester United are also interested in a move for the Dutchman as they look to rebuild their midfield under Ruben Amorim.

Despite the growing attention, Romano reports that AZ Alkmaar have no intention of sanctioning a mid-season departure.

The Dutch club are financially stable and under no pressure to sell, which has allowed them to take a firm stance in negotiations.

AZ Alkmaar have a price tag in mind

Crucially, AZ are also determined not to weaken their squad during the season, especially with objectives still in play for this season.

Valuation has become a major talking point. While reports have previously suggested that Smit could be available for around €50 million, AZ have made it clear that figure falls well short of their expectations.

In fact, the Eredivisie side have already rejected offers that could have risen to as much as €60 million.

Those close to the player believe another season of regular football in the Netherlands would be beneficial for his development, allowing him to refine his game before taking the step to one of Europe’s elite leagues.

