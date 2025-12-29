'I can guarantee' - Romano names midfielder considered ideal solution by Man United

(Photo by Alex Livesey, Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Manchester United are seriously interested in a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils were linked with a move for the Brighton midfielder in the summer transfer window but his move to Old Trafford did not materialise due to Brighton’s high valuation of the player.

However, that has not stopped United from monitoring the midfielder. The 21-year-old is considered ‘ideal solution’ by Ruben Amorim and his recruitment staff, as confirmed by Romano.

Signing a midfielder is a priority for United as they look to provide Amorim with the right resources to get success at the club.

Man United have concerns regarding their midfield

Man United’s midfield has been a huge cause of concern with players like Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte struggling to perform consistently while the future of midfielder Kobbie Mainoo remains uncertain at Old Trafford.

Romano said: “Man United I can guarantee that even in their internal talks at the club have not stopped discussing the name of Carlos Baleba, because Baleba is still seen as an ideal solution by Ruben Amorim and people at the club.

“Baleba is super appreciated by Man United. January move is seen as unlikely but any moment, January or the summer, If Brighton opens the door to an exit for Baleba, Man United remain absolutely interested. Man United remain in contact with people close to the player.”

The Red Devils are waiting to see the stance of Brighton regarding the young midfielder.

Carlos Baleba remains their priority target

If they get an opportunity to sign him in January, they may consider making a move but at this stage, a summer transfer looks more likely.

Amorim and his team have several midfielders on their radar. Constant links with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, along with Baleba, have been mentioned in the media.

Although Baleba’s form has regressed this season, perhaps that could be because of his head getting turned by interest from Man United in the summer, the confidence remains high among the hierarchy of the Red Devils.

Baleba is considered the ideal player who can take command of the United midfield and help them bridge the gap between their attack and defense.

