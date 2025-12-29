(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Touré is rapidly emerging as one of the most closely monitored young attackers in Europe, with strong interest building from the Premier League ahead of the next transfer windows.

The 19-year-old Ivorian is currently on the radar of Manchester United, Arsenal, Brentford, and Newcastle United, all of whom have begun initial background checks and data-driven scouting on the player, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Touré only joined TSG Hoffenheim on the final day of the 2024/25 winter transfer window, but his adaptation to Bundesliga football has been impressively swift.

In just 16 appearances this season, the teenager has already contributed two goals and five assists, numbers that only partially reflect his overall influence.

His pace, fearless direct running, and intelligence when attacking space in behind have quickly earned him a regular starting role, a remarkable achievement given his age and limited experience at the top level.

Man United & Arsenal scouts have watched Touré

Scouts from England have been particularly impressed by Touré’s ability to operate in transition-heavy systems.

He thrives when isolated against defenders, has the confidence to take players on, and shows maturity in his final-ball decision-making.

International factors are also playing a role in his rising stock. Touré is pushing hard for inclusion in Ivory Coast’s squad for the upcoming World Cup, and a potential call-up this summer would significantly boost both his profile and market value.

Premier League clubs are acutely aware that strong performances on the international stage could accelerate competition for his signature.

Despite growing speculation, Hoffenheim are determined not to sell in January. While reports of potential bids around €35 million have circulated, the Bundesliga club have no intention of sanctioning a mid-season exit.

Internally, Hoffenheim are believed to value Touré closer to €44–45 million, reflecting both his potential and the leverage provided by his long-term contract.

A move is expected to take place in the summer

Touré currently earns around €840,000 per year, and any switch to England would come with a significantly enhanced salary package, further complicating a winter move.

The most realistic scenario, according to sources close to the situation, is increased contact in January rather than a completed transfer.

Clubs are expected to formalise their interest, continue scouting, and position themselves early, with the decisive phase of the race likely to unfold in the summer.

Our sources expect Man United and Arsenal to be in front of the queue in the race to sign him.

