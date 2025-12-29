(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Scott McTominay’s career has taken a remarkable turn since leaving Manchester United, with the Scottish midfielder now enjoying the most productive and decorated period of his professional life in Italy.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man United are dreaming of bringing the midfielder back home.

At Napoli, McTominay has not only established himself as a cornerstone of the team but has also been crowned Serie A’s Player of the Year, a remarkable achievement that has inevitably reignited interest from Premier League clubs.

Scott McTominay has turned around his career at Napoli

Under the guidance of Antonio Conte, McTominay has flourished in a role that perfectly suits his strengths.

Freed from some of the tactical constraints he faced in England, the 29-year-old has become a dominant box-to-box force.

His contributions were pivotal in Napoli’s title-winning campaign, with goals arriving at crucial moments and his leadership becoming increasingly evident in high-pressure matches.

Serie A’s slower, more tactical tempo has allowed him to read the game better, arrive late into the box, and impose himself physically without being overexposed defensively.

Napoli’s preference is clear, they want to keep their star. However, the club must also consider financial balance and long-term planning.

Napoli would only consider opening negotiations at around £60 million, a figure that reflects both McTominay’s current form and his importance to Conte’s system.

While Napoli are strongly against losing him in January as they push for another Scudetto, insiders acknowledge that an extraordinary offer could force a rethink.

Man United regret letting the midfielder leave

Man United are said to regret allowing their academy graduate to leave and they are considering bringing him back to Old Trafford.

Tottenham, led by Thomas Frank, are keen to add goals and physical presence from midfield, qualities McTominay offers in abundance, and they have joined their Premier League rivals in showing interest in signing the 29-year-old.

Arsenal and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation, with Arsenal viewing him as a high-level rotation option and Newcastle long-time admirers of his profile.

Estimates from those close to the situation suggest a roughly 70% chance of a summer transfer, with only around a 30% likelihood of Napoli sanctioning a mid-season departure.

