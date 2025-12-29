(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to take a cautious and calculated approach in their pursuit of Savinho, with the North London club keen to first understand the player’s stance on a potential January move before formally engaging Manchester City in negotiations.

According to TEAMtalk, Spurs remain determined to strengthen their attacking options in the winter transfer window and have once again identified Savinho as a prime target.

The 21-year-old Brazilian winger has long been admired by Tottenham’s recruitment team due to his pace in the wide attacking position and his high potential.

This is not the first time Tottenham have explored a move for Savinho. The Lilywhites were interested during the summer transfer window but were unable to strike a deal, largely due to Man City’s reluctance to part with the highly rated winger and uncertainty surrounding his role within Pep Guardiola’s squad.

Tottenham are looking to seek clarity over Savinho

With that experience in mind, Spurs are now keen to avoid wasted effort and will first seek clarity from Savinho and his representatives about whether he would be open to a mid-season switch.

Tottenham’s strategy reflects the realities of the January market, where negotiations can quickly become complicated.

By gauging the player’s willingness to move, the club hope to establish whether a deal is realistic before committing time and resources to talks with City.

Spurs are understood to believe that Savinho’s pathway to regular first-team football at the Etihad could become increasingly congested, especially given City’s depth in wide attacking areas and due to their interest in signing Antoine Semenyo.

While Savinho is regarded as one of the most exciting young wide players in Europe, opportunities at City have been limited due to fierce competition and Guardiola’s tendency to rotate cautiously with younger players.

Tottenham, by contrast, could offer a more defined role and the chance to play regularly at a high level, both domestically and in Europe.

Tottenham want attacking additions

Spurs have struggled in the Premier League this season with Thomas Frank’s side sitting in the bottom half of the league table.

They are ready to use the January window to make additions to their squad and improve their depth in the attacking positions.

Injuries to James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have made it difficult for them to create chances and they are looking at new additions to make in the winter transfer window.

Tottenham are playing the long game. By first clarifying Savinho’s intentions, they aim to position themselves strongly should the winger signal openness to a January move.

