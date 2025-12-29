(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s much-anticipated dream move to the Santiago Bernabéu has not quite followed the script since his high-profile arrival in the Spanish capital.

Having joined Los Blancos as a free agent rather controversially, and burning bridges with Liverpool fans in doing so, Trent Alexander-Arnold was expected to seamlessly inherit the right-back throne.

However, a difficult start to life in Spain has already sparked rumors of a swift and surprising return to English football.

Trent Alexander-Arnold linked with top Premier League clubs

According to a report from Spanish outlet Defensa Central, several Premier League heavyweights are closely monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation at Real Madrid.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all said to be alert to developments, with the report claiming the trio would be willing to submit offers of around €40m to bring the defender back to English football in the summer transfer window.

From a financial perspective and financial perspective alone, such a move would be seen as a good piece of business for Real Madrid.

Having signed the 27-year-old for a minimal outlay only months ago, a €40m sale would effectively register as pure profit.

The report suggests the English clubs are testing the waters, keen to establish whether Madrid’s patience or the player’s resolve could be wearing thin following his slow start.

Real Madrid have no intentions to sell Trent

Despite the speculation and clear financial incentive, Real Madrid are not considering a sale at this stage.

Defensa Central states unequivocally that Madrid’s hierarchy remain fully committed to Alexander-Arnold and have no plans to listen to offers. Crucially, the player himself is also said to be determined to succeed in Spain.

The report emphasises that Alexander-Arnold “doesn’t want to leave either”, viewing his struggles as part of a natural adaptation period after changing leagues, countries and tactical systems.

There remains strong belief inside the club that his quality will shine through, with sources noting that “in Madrid, everyone trusts him”.

Injuries and form have hampered Alexander-Arnold’s Madrid start

The main driver behind the exit rumours has been Alexander-Arnold’s inability to build momentum on the pitch.

His early months in La Liga have been disrupted by a series of injury setbacks, limiting his availability and preventing him from putting together the consistent run of games required to settle into Spanish football.

This stop-start pattern has inevitably impacted his form. Without rhythm or fitness continuity, Alexander-Arnold has struggled to replicate the influence and control that defined his best years at Liverpool.

Real Madrid fans: Support exists, but patience is usually thin

While the club’s backing remains firm, the Santiago Bernabéu is an unforgiving environment.

Real Madrid supporters are famously thin on patience, and while Alexander-Arnold continues to receive support, expectations are exceptionally high. Once his injury issues are resolved, he will be expected to deliver consistent, top-level performances befitting a Galáctico signing.

At Real Madrid, reputation may buy time but only performances guarantee survival.