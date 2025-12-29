Lucas Paqueta's future at West Ham is uncertain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

West Ham are hoping to make several signings in January, but in order to do so, they may need to raise funds first. One player that bring in a considerable amount is Lucas Paqueta, whose future at the London Stadium is looking increasingly unclear.

Paqueta has struggled to recapture his best form over the last couple of seasons, which could suggest that a change of scenery is needed. The Brazil international wants to leave, and West Ham are now prepared to make it happen.

West Ham open to offers for Lucas Paqueta

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that West Ham are likely to consider selling Lucas Paqueta if an acceptable offer comes in.

“Paqueta’s performances are a worry for West Ham. Given the situation they’re in, you’re looking at their best players and waiting for them to step up and drag them out of a difficult position. There’s no doubt Paqueta is one of those players, but his performances have not been good enough, and he hasn’t stepped up when needed.

“The manager has been frustrated by his performances because he’s not showing anything like the level they need him to be at the moment. Of course, things have happened to Paqueta with the betting scandal and everything surrounding that, it’s not West Ham’s fault and it’s not Paqueta’s fault. There was the thing with Man City where they were prepared to pay a big fee for him, but they’re not going to get anything near that sort of fee now.

“He has got to prove out on the pitch that he is still the top player he was before, but he isn’t doing that for West Ham, and that’s a concern. There will be clubs interested, and of course he’s not playing in a great side at the moment, but at a time when West Ham need him to step up, he’s disappeared. If there’s a chance that they could let him go and use the money to strengthen their position, then I think it’s something they would be open to.”

Should West Ham sell Lucas Paqueta?

Paqueta clearly has a lot of quality, but he cannot seem to get back to his best in a West Ham jersey. A big-money exit in 2026 would make sense for all parties, so it remains to be seen whether it happens.