(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Brazilian midfielder Breno Bidon from Corinthians.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in South America, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment. Manchester United have been linked with the player as well. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal can get the deal done.

According to a report via Bolavip, Arsenal have made contact with the Brazilian club regarding a move for the midfielder. They have made a direct enquiry, but they are here to come forward with an official proposal.

Arsenal could use more quality and creativity in the middle of the park, and the 20-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. He can operate as the central midfielder as well as an attacking midfielder, and he will help create opportunities for his teammates with his technical ability, flair, and vision. Bidon will also help Arsenal control the tempo of the game.

Arsenal watched the player in action during the Betano Cup final. It will be interesting to see if they come forward with an official offer to get the deal done. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the 20-year-old.

Bidon will want to compete at the highest level in future, and joining a Premier League club would be ideal for him. Arsenal have done well to improve young players in the past, and they could play a key role in his development as well.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market in recent windows. They have signed multiple quality players, and adding the 20-year-old Brazilian would be another feather in their cap. Multiple other clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and it will be interesting to see where Bidon ends up.