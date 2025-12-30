(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has made it clear that the club will be proactive in the January transfer window as they look to strengthen their squad and maintain momentum in a highly competitive season.

The Gunners are currently leading the Premier League and the Champions League standings while they are also in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup.

With Arteta’s team fighting on all front, the need to add players to the squad in the January transfer window may increase.

Although they already have a squad full of talented players in all positions and back-up options that are good enough to contribute, the Gunners boss has still confirmed that his team may show ambition in the January transfer window.

Mikel Arteta has plans to make January signing

Speaking candidly about Arsenal’s plans, Arteta stressed the importance of readiness and flexibility, acknowledging that opportunities can arise quickly in the winter market.

“We will be actively looking to strengthen the squad in January,” Arteta explained, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, showing Arsenal’s status as one of Europe’s elite clubs demands constant ambition.

“Depending on the availability of certain players, the window is there. We’re Arsenal and we have to be looking at it. Our job is to be very prepared because something can happen.”

Under Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta, the club have focused on signing players who fit a clear tactical identity and long-term vision, rather than short-term fixes.

The Gunners had an eventful summer transfer window in which they signed players like Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke and others.

January presents a different challenge, with injuries, suspensions and fixture congestion often forcing clubs to reassess their needs midway through the campaign.

Arsenal have suffered injury setbacks this season

Arsenal’s priorities will depend heavily on squad availability in the coming weeks.

The Gunners are expected to receive positive news regarding the return of Kai Havertz.

In their last match against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium, centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes return from an injury he suffered on international duty with Brazil, boosting Arsenal’s chances of maintaining their lead at the top of the Premier League standings.

Arteta’s comments also hint at Arsenal’s growing confidence in the transfer market.

The manager has repeatedly spoken about the importance of timing and the right profile, suggesting that if the ideal player becomes available, the club will not hesitate to act.

