Chelsea boss Maresca wants midfielder he worked with at Manchester City

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during a training session (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Chelsea are among a growing list of clubs monitoring the situation of James McAtee, with the Blues considering a potential move for the Nottingham Forest playmaker amid concerns over his limited game time.

According to Daily Mail, Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is a long-standing admirer of the 23-year-old, having previously worked closely with him during his time at Manchester City.

McAtee joined Nottingham Forest last summer after playing a key role in England’s triumph at the UEFA European Under-21 Championship, a tournament in which he impressed with his creativity.

His move to the City Ground was seen as an opportunity to establish himself as a regular Premier League starter.

James McAtee is struggling for playing time

However, that breakthrough has yet to materialise, with McAtee finding minutes hard to come by amid competition and tactical reshuffles.

That lack of consistent involvement has alerted a host of clubs across England and Europe.

In the Premier League, Leeds United, AFC Bournemouth, Fulham, and Sunderland are all keeping tabs on McAtee’s situation.

Abroad, interest has also emerged from RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and PSV Eindhoven, showing the widespread belief that the midfielder still has significant untapped potential.

Chelsea’s interest is particularly noteworthy given Maresca’s familiarity with the player. During their time together at Manchester City’s academy setup, Maresca highly valued McAtee.

Chelsea are looking for creativity in the midfield

Chelsea are understood to be assessing midfield options capable of operating as advanced creators, especially as they continue to balance youth development with immediate competitiveness.

McAtee is not the only midfielder on Chelsea’s radar. The Blues are also tracking Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace, as part of a broader review of their midfield depth and long-term planning.

McAtee remains a valued asset for Forest, but sustained interest and the player’s desire for regular football could shape discussions in upcoming windows.

