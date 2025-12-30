Liverpool manager Arne Slot waving (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Club Brugge defender Joel Ordonez has been linked with a move away from the club in recent weeks.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been mentioned as potential destinations. However, Bolavip are now reporting that Chelsea have pulled out of the deal to sign the 21-year-old. It seems that Liverpool are now front runners to get the deal done.

It will be interesting to see if they can secure his signature in the coming weeks. It is no secret that they need a quality central defender. The South American would be an excellent acquisition for them. He has been labelled as a “huge talent”, and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League player. The opportunity to move to England will be exciting for him as well.

Liverpool are among the biggest clubs in the world, and they could provide him with the platform to fight for major trophies.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to move on to other targets. They need more quality in the defensive unit as well. They have had to deal with injury problems at the back.

Ordonez will look to compete at the highest level and play for a club where he will be able to win major trophies. Joining Liverpool would be exciting for him. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League champions can secure an agreement with the Belgian club.

Liverpool have been linked with the Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as well. He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decides to make a move for him in January and sign him for a reasonable amount of money.