Crystal Palace preparing loan deal to sign Man City forward

Crystal Palace have stepped up their January transfer planning by submitting a loan offer for Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, according to reports from the Daily Briefing.

The move shows Palace’s intent to strengthen Oliver Glasner’s squad as they attempt to balance domestic ambitions with their ongoing European campaign.

The Eagles are expected to be active in the winter window, largely due to the relatively small size of their current squad.

While Palace’s recent exit from the Carabao Cup has slightly reduced fixture congestion, they remain involved in the Europa Conference League and are also pushing for a strong finish in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are looking to add attacking depth

That combination has convinced the club’s hierarchy that at least one attacking reinforcement may be required to maintain intensity and rotation during the second half of the season.

Palace’s interest in Bobb is closely linked to developments at Manchester City.

City are pushing to finalise a deal for Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, and if that move goes through, competition for wide attacking roles at the Etihad would increase significantly.

In that scenario, Bobb’s chances of regular minutes under Pep Guardiola could become even slimmer.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has found opportunities hard to come by this season, despite being highly rated within City’s academy system.

Guardiola has often spoken about Bobb’s intelligence and adaptability, but the sheer depth of attacking talent at City has limited his involvement, making a temporary move an attractive option for all parties.

Oscar Bobb can develop well under Oliver Glasner

From Palace’s perspective, Bobb appears to be an excellent tactical fit. Glasner would like having an attacking midfielder in the team, someone who can prove decisive in the final third.

There is also a developmental angle to the proposed loan. Regular Premier League minutes would allow Bobb to continue his growth in a competitive environment, while Palace would benefit from a technically gifted attacker without committing to a permanent transfer fee.

City, meanwhile, would retain full control of the player’s long-term future.

Negotiations are still at an early stage, but Palace’s proactive approach suggests genuine intent.

