As West Ham United grapple with a mid-season crisis under Nuno Espírito Santo, the search for a savior has inevitably led back to familiar faces.

However, one legendary figure has effectively ruled himself out of a return to the London Stadium in the most “Harry” way possible.

Harry Redknapp, now 78, was recently cornered at Newbury Racecourse by ITV Racing’s Ed Chamberlin.

With the Hammers currently languishing in the relegation zone and a decisive clash against Brighton looming, fans have been nostalgic for the era when Redknapp led the club to a record fifth-place finish.

But while he still has plenty of love for his boyhood club, his priorities have shifted from the technical area to the parade ring.

Harry Redknapp’s says he’d take the West Ham job

Redknapp was in high spirits when asked whether he would take the West Ham job if offered.

He jokingly replied (via The Mirror): “I don’t mind taking the job, but Saturdays are difficult for me. I like going racing, so it wouldn’t be possible.”

The former Hammers boss explained that he is now fully concentrated on his second passion.

While football remains in his blood, the stress of the Premier League dugout seems a world away from the tranquil (if occasionally nerve-wracking) life of a racehorse owner.

For Redknapp, a Saturday afternoon at a racing meeting now holds more appeal than a high-stakes battle for three points.

Harry Redknapp’s incredible managerial career

Redknapp has enjoyed a fantastic managerial career. Managing over 1,400 games, Redknapp is a member of an elite group of managers who have won the FA Cup (with Portsmouth in 2008) and guided teams into the Champions League.

His seven-year reign at West Ham remains iconic, largely for his success in integrating academy graduates like Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand, and Michael Carrick.

The Hammers’ board are expected to take a decision on the under-fire Nuno Espirito Santo after the Brighton game.

But Redknapp’s comments suggests he’ll be watching from the grandstands, not the touchline.