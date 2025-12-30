(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in their long-running pursuit of Marc Guéhi, with fresh indications that the Crystal Palace captain is most likely to head to Anfield in 2026.

According to respected journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Barcelona have now been unofficially crossed off the list of potential destinations, leaving Liverpool firmly in pole position.

Guéhi is approaching a crucial point in his Palace career. From January 1, the England international will enter the final six months of his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning he can legally negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs.

That situation has inevitably intensified speculation around his future, with several European clubs monitoring developments closely.

Liverpool hold long term interest in Marc Guéhi

Liverpool’s interest is far from new. The Reds came extremely close to securing Guéhi’s signature on deadline day last summer, with talks progressing late into the window before a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Since then, Liverpool have continued to track the defender closely, viewing him as an ideal long-term addition to their back line thanks to his leadership qualities and consistent form.

Tavolieri has now revealed that Liverpool remain the frontrunners, while Barcelona have effectively dropped out of contention.

Posting on X, Tavolieri explained: “FC Barcelona close to ruling out Marc Guéhi. The English defender wants to decide his future soon, and Barca’s offer would be lower than those from English clubs. Liverpool still leading the race for Guéhi. Wait and see.”

Reds move ahead of Barcelona in the race to sign Guéhi

The main stumbling block for the Catalan giants appears to be financial.

Barcelona are understood to be unable to match the level of personal terms that Guéhi has been offered elsewhere, particularly by English clubs.

For Liverpool, patience could pay off. With Barcelona seemingly unable to compete financially and other European suitors yet to make decisive moves, the Reds are well placed to position themselves as Guéhi’s next destination.

Premier League club hopeful of reaching an agreement with Liverpool for ‘world-class’ midfielder