Not Guehi: Liverpool have internally discussed the possibility of signing Palace star

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are actively accelerating their plans to reinforce their defensive line, with fresh reports indicating that the Reds have held internal discussions regarding a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Maxence Lacroix.

As the club look to future-proof its squad, the recruitment team is casting a wide net over the Premier League to identify capable reinforcements for a back four facing a period of significant transition.

According to reputable journalist Lewis Steele, writing for the Daily Mail, Lacroix has emerged as a genuine player of interest within the corridors of Anfield.

The French defender, who reunited with his former Wolfsburg manager Oliver Glasner at Selhurst Park, offers the kind of athletic profile Liverpool are looking for.

Liverpool have been impressed with Lacroix

His recovery pace and aggression make him a suitable candidate for a team that plays a high defensive line, yet he is not the only Eagle on Liverpool’s radar.

The search for a new central defender is driven by growing uncertainty surrounding Ibrahima Konaté. The French international sees his current contract expire in 2026, and negotiations regarding an extension have seemingly stalled.

Furthermore, concerns regarding Konaté’s consistency and injury record have reportedly led the hierarchy to consider succession planning sooner rather than later.

If Konaté’s form continues to decline, or if an agreement cannot be reached, Liverpool may be forced into the market as early as the January transfer window or next summer.

While Lacroix represents an intriguing, physically dominant option, Liverpool maintain a long-standing interest in his Palace teammate, Marc Guéhi.

Statistic Maxence Lacroix (Crystal Palace) Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool) Winner Appearances 18 18 18 Draw Clean Sheets 7 5 5 Lacroix Goals Conceded 20 26 23 Lacroix Tackles Won 14 6 15 Konaté Pass Completion 92% 92% 93% Konaté Assists 2 0 0 Lacroix Minutes Played 1,620 1,620 1,521 Draw

Guéhi would be a better signing for Arne Slot’s team

The England international was heavily linked with a move to Anfield last summer.

Guéhi’s Premier League pedigree and his composed performances for England at major tournaments suggest he would be a ‘plug-and-play’ solution for the Reds.

Unlike Lacroix, who is still adapting to the rigors of English football, Guéhi has established himself as one of the league’s most influential leaders.

The Reds hierarchy have a big decision to make regarding their next defensive signing.

Their interest in Lacroix shows that the Merseyside club are focusing on defensive additions to the squad to address their needs.

‘Still leading the race’ – Journalist names Liverpool as favourites to sign 25-year-old