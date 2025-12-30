Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been heavily linked with the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi in recent months.

They were close to signing the player at the start of the season, but the move collapsed in the end. Liverpool remain interested in securing his signature, but they are not the front runners anymore.

According to a report via SportWitness, the defender dreams of a move to Real Madrid, and he’s waiting for them to make a move. The Spanish outfit has already initiated contact with his representatives, and they have been told that no agreement exists with Liverpool as of now, and it remains to be seen whether the Spanish site can get the deal done.

The development will come as a major blow for Liverpool, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. They need a quality central defender, and the England International would be ideal for them. Guehi is one of the best defenders in the Premier League, and he could help them improve immensely. They need to tighten up at the park if they want to win trophies once again.

Liverpool have been quite vulnerable defensively this season. Signing one of the best defenders in the league on a free transfer would be a masterstroke for them. However, the player has a preference towards Real Madrid, and it will be difficult for them to convince him.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decides to bring the move forward and sign him for a reasonable amount of money next month. It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are prepared to lose their captain in the middle of the season. They might prefer to cash in on the player in January in order to avoid losing him for free in the summer.