(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves has been linked with a move back to the Premier League in recent months.

The Al-Hilal midfielder is a target for clubs like Newcastle United, Leeds United and Manchester United. According to a report from Talksport, Al-Hilal have offered him a contract extension. It will be interesting to see if the Portuguese International is willing to commit his future to the club.

The opportunity to return to the Premier League could be exciting for him. He has played in England before with Wolves, and he was excellent with them. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Manchester United, Newcastle or Leeds. All three clubs need more control and composure in the middle of the park. They need someone who can control the tempo of the game from the deep.

Neves is an excellent passer, and he is lethal with his shooting from long range. He could add a new dimension in the middle of the park. It remains to be seen what the player decides. Manchester United and Newcastle have ambitious projects, and he could be tempted to join them.

The report claims that if the midfielder decides not to sign a new contract with the Saudi Arabian club, they would be willing to accept offers of around £15 million for him. The reported asking price is quite reasonable for a player of his quality and experience. All three clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal done, and it will be interesting to see which of them can convince the midfielder to join the club.

He will look to compete at a high-level and fight for trophies. Manchester United, Newcastle and Leeds will need to be able to convince the player with their ambition.