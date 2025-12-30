Amad Diallo of Manchester United battles for possession with Richarlison of Tottenham Hotspur. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Said El Mala has been linked with a move away from German club Koln in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has impressed with his performances in Germany this season. The player has registered nine goal contributions in just six starts this season. Naturally, clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing him (h/t SportWitness).

The player’s agent is reportedly in contact with the Premier League clubs regarding a future move. He will cost around €40 million if reports are to be believed. It will be interesting to see if the Premier League clubs decide to make a move for him. The player’s agent has confirmed that the attacker is currently focused on doing well for the German club, and a transfer is not on his mind.

“Saïd feels completely at home in Cologne,” he said. “Right now, his only focus is on immediately ending the negative trend of the past few weeks in the new year and stabilizing the team. A transfer is not on the cards for Saïd at the moment.”

It remains to be seen whether the English clubs decide to come forward with an offer in the coming months. They need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the 19-year-old could be the ideal acquisition.

Manchester United and Tottenham need more unpredictability in the final third. The 19-year-old will not only help create chances with his pace and technical ability, but he will also help them find the back of the net more regularly.

The opportunity to showcase qualities in the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker as well. It would be a huge step for him, and he would get to test himself against top-class defenders. A move to the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.